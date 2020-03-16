Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus Welcome Center to close temporarily
topical

Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus Welcome Center to close temporarily

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus Welcome Center will be closed until further notice. People with questions about their subscriptions may call our Call Center at 888-406-6450 or call 563-383-2200. Visitors to the newsroom must have an appointment.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News