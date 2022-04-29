Quad-City Times staff takes home top honors; Watson wins young journalist award

Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Watson was recognized this week for her exceptional reporting as a young journalist in Iowa by the Iowa Newspaper Association.

And Times reporters, photographers and columnists received several awards, including first-place finishes, for news coverage, writing, photography and video production.

The Times competes in the same division as the biggest papers in the state in terms of daily circulation.

“The Quad-Cities is lucky to have some of the state’s best journalists on staff,” Quad-City Times Executive Editor Matt Christensen said. “I’m incredibly proud of my co-workers.”

Watson was presented with the Jay P. Wagner Prize for Young Journalists during the association’s annual award ceremony Thursday in Des Moines. The award honors the memory of Jay P. Wagner, a lifelong Iowa newspaper reporter and editor who passions included encouraging young reporters and promoting exceptional community journalism.

The award recognizes young journalists 30 years old or younger who demonstrate keen story-telling ability and a deep appreciation for Iowa and its people.

“Sarah Watson has proven herself to be an aggressive and talented addition to our team,” Christensen said. “Her stories make our community a better place to live.”

Watson is the Davenport, Scott County and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. Raised in DeWitt, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021, where she led the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan as executive editor her senior year. Prior to her current beat, she covered Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis.

Other awards presented to the Quad-City Times include:

FIRST PLACE

Master Columnist — Barb Ickes

Best Sports Columnist — Matt Coss

SECOND PLACE

Coverage of Government and Politics — Tom Barton, Sarah Hayden, Barb Ickes

Best Video — Meg McLaughlin, Jessica Gallagher, Bobby Metcalf, Gary Krambeck

Best News Feature Story — Brooklyn Draisey (synagogue merger)

Best Sports Feature Story — Matt Coss

Best Continuing Coverage — Tom Barton (Crestwood Apartments saga)

Best COVID-19 Coverage — Tom Loewy, Tom Barton, Emily Andersen, Sarah Watson

THIRD PLACE

Best Sports Photo — Meg McLaughlin

Best Sports Columnist — Don Doxsie

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.