Quad-City Times Wish List donors granted them all

Amanda Braafhart isn't home quite yet, but she's close.

The 37-year-old has no memory of her days in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, even though she spent months there. An arterial blood clot caused Braafhart to have a stroke, and she was transferred to an out-of-town rehabilitation center to continue her recovery.

About two weeks ago, the Bettendorf woman was transferred to a nursing home in Davenport. More than anything, she wants to go home and be with her 4-year-old son, Jordan.

Since her stroke in mid-November, Jordan has been in the care of Amanda's mother, Amy Braafhart.

The boy was enrolled in the Head Start program through Community Action of Eastern Iowa, where staff noticed some delayed-speech problems. And that is where Quad-City Times Wish List had a chance to help.

The Braafharts were nominated for Wish List, which is funded by donations from Times readers and administered by United Way Quad Cities. The program bought a learning tablet for Jordan, winter clothes and boots and helped pay for gas for his grandmother's daily drives to Iowa City and the nursing home.

Since then, the Times checked in with the family and learned that Amanda is expected to be released to her mother's house in coming weeks. The family needed one more bit of help.

"The only thing I remember about that day (of the stroke) is being dropped off and going into the garage," Amanda said. "I don't remember going in the house or going into the bathroom, which is where my mom found me.

"I just have to be able to walk independently before I can go home. I can do stairs; may need a walker or cane for a while."

Her son is doing better, too.

"He's talking more," Amanda said. "He knows people's names and his colors. He has saved me for the most part — him and my mom. My brother, Keith, we've had our ups and downs over the years, but he's been there for me, and I love my brother. I appreciate my mom and brother for all they've done."

And Amy Braafhart appreciates Wish List.

"Please don't stop what you are doing with this Wish List program," she said. "It really boosted my spirits when my family was chosen. It really brightened a very grey mood."

The program this year fulfilled all wishes, buying beds for children, supplies for new babies, tires for a car for a single mom, many winter clothes and boots and a laptop for a victim of domestic violence who has started her own business.

More than $13,000 in wishes were granted, and another small donation is being made to the Braafharts as Amanda prepares to head home. A gift card will pay for a shower chair and Jordan's first bicycle.

"Thank you for everything you have done for my family," Amy Braafhart said. "It is appreciated more than any words I can say."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.