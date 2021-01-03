Quad-City Times Wish List: Newer car helps Clinton teen's dream of becoming a doctor from being stranded

A victim of abuse, Flores recently moved out of an unsafe home environment into an apartment with her boyfriend to provide a better future for herself, but was in desperate need of a reliable vehicle in order to start college and continue to work to keep a roof over her head, said Weets, who nominated Flores for the Wish List.

Flores is on the honor roll and has taken advanced placement and college courses at Clinton Community College, with 13 credits under her belt, in addition to working at Hy-Vee to pay the bills.

Her previous vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Malibu Hatchback, has more than 240,000 miles and leaks oil like a sieve, needing a $850 fix for a new oil gasket and seals to keep it in safe running condition.

"It loses all of its oil every other day," Weets said.

Flores hopped in the front seat of her new vehicle — which underwent a full inspection and tune up, and comes with a warranty — turned the key, laid her head on the steering wheel and wiped away tears as she listened to the gentle rumble of the engine.

"It's not broken like mine!" Flores said, adding her previous vehicle never would have made the trip to Iowa City so she could study to become a pediatrician.