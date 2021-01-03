Quad-City Times Wish List: Newer car helps Clinton teen's dream of becoming a doctor from being stranded

With the passing of a set of car keys in a Davenport car dealership lot, a Clinton teenager's life changed for the better last week.
"Really?!" said an astonished Rose Flores, 17, who was among those helped by the Quad-City Times Wish List.
To make it a surprise, Tera Weets, supervisor of child and family services at Genesis VNA, engaged in a bit of deception, using a ploy of needing to pick up some donated parts for her existing car, before helping out with some last-minute Christmas shopping.
"As we pulled in, she asked, 'Do you think that they would work with me to help get a car?'" Weets said.
"Very much so," said Travis Sherven, CEO of Jeff's Car Corner in Davenport.
"We wanted to help you out and give you a ride for Christmas," said General Manager Alex Shoulders, handing over the keys to a tan 2004 Pontiac Grand Am four-door sedan. "This is what we are giving to you to help you out and travel back and forth from" home, work and classes in Iowa City.
Jeff's Car Corner donated much of the cost of the car and vehicle registration, the rest was paid for with Wish List funds from donors.
Flores is a Clinton High School senior set to graduate next month, with hopes for becoming a pediatrician and plans to start college right away.
A victim of abuse, Flores recently moved out of an unsafe home environment into an apartment with her boyfriend to provide a better future for herself, but was in desperate need of a reliable vehicle in order to start college and continue to work to keep a roof over her head, said Weets, who nominated Flores for the Wish List.
Flores is on the honor roll and has taken advanced placement and college courses at Clinton Community College, with 13 credits under her belt, in addition to working at Hy-Vee to pay the bills.
Her previous vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Malibu Hatchback, has more than 240,000 miles and leaks oil like a sieve, needing a $850 fix for a new oil gasket and seals to keep it in safe running condition.
"It loses all of its oil every other day," Weets said.
Flores hopped in the front seat of her new vehicle — which underwent a full inspection and tune up, and comes with a warranty — turned the key, laid her head on the steering wheel and wiped away tears as she listened to the gentle rumble of the engine.
"It's not broken like mine!" Flores said, adding her previous vehicle never would have made the trip to Iowa City so she could study to become a pediatrician.
"It's amazing that I'm going to be able to get farther in life now, and I don't have to stress as much as to how I'm going to do that," Flores said through sniffles and tears. "I appreciate it so much. The holidays are going to be so much better. It is better."
Weets has known Flores for about a year, and helped connect her with Iowa Workforce Development's youth-to-work program that helps teenagers and young adults from low-income families who face barriers to employment gain job skills and help prepare them for a post-secondary education.
"Rose is at risk of becoming victim of generational poverty at no fault of her own," Weets said.
Flores has three other siblings and her mother cleans office buildings for a living.
"She has the drive to overcome these obstacles, but a little help goes a long way to plant the seed of change," Weets said.
Jeff West, owner of Jeff's Car Corner, said the company has partnered with the Wish List to donate cars, tires, motors and repairs to those in need for about the last 10 years.
"We're very happy to do it," West said. "It just think we should give back to our community."