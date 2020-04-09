Quad City unemployment numbers soar

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jobless claims in Iowa and Illinois spiked last week as people continued losing jobs or were furloughed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa Workforce Development released unemployment numbers Thursday for claims filed between March 29 to April 4, showing 67,334 Iowa residents filed for benefits, on top of the 92,962 jobless claims already in the system. Iowa paid out $27.5 million in claims for the same week.

Illinois recorded 201,041 new claims last week, up from 178,421 the week before, which is a 13% increase, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

In Scott County, 3,738 claims were filed for the week ending April 4, while numbers for Rock Island County were not available for April.

Of the 67,344 Iowa claims, 64,187 were by residents who work and live in Iowa, and 3,147 claims were filed by people who work in Iowa and live in another state.