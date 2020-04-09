Quad City unemployment numbers soar

Jobless claims in Iowa and Illinois spiked last week as people continued losing jobs or were furloughed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa Workforce Development released unemployment numbers Thursday for claims filed between March 29 to April 4, showing 67,334 Iowa residents filed for benefits, on top of the 92,962 jobless claims already in the system. Iowa paid out $27.5 million in claims for the same week.
Illinois recorded 201,041 new claims last week, up from 178,421 the week before, which is a 13% increase, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Scott County, 3,738 claims were filed for the week ending April 4, while numbers for Rock Island County were not available for April.
Of the 67,344 Iowa claims, 64,187 were by residents who work and live in Iowa, and 3,147 claims were filed by people who work in Iowa and live in another state.
Iowa sectors seeing the highest claims were in health care and social assistance with 9,632; manufacturing with 9,218; retail trade with 8,088; accommodation and food services with 7,123; and construction with 2,696 claims.
The number of those filing for unemployment in Iowa started to rise March 17 when Gov. Kim Reynolds closed down all bars and restaurants, likely putting tens of thousands of people out of work. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker followed suit March 21 with the same order. Both governors have closed schools until April 30.
Eligible individuals receiving unemployment benefits will start seeing an additional $600 a week beginning as early as April 13. The extra funds are part of the CARES Act, legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, meant to provide additional financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
