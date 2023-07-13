The Quad-City region will have good chances for rain over the course of the next week as the region remains in an active weather pattern.

Ed Holicky, Meteorologist in Charge of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that after the scattered storms Thursday night, the Quad-City area will likely see more rain Friday into Friday night.

“We could see quite a bit of rain Friday,” Holicky said.

While Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 89 during the daylight hours, there is still a 40% chance of thunderstorms, with a west wind of 5-10 mph.

How much rain will depend on where the thunderstorms form, some of which could produce up to a half-inch of rain, Holicky said. While there will be storms around the entire area, scattered summer storms are always hit and miss as opposed to widespread rain systems.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms increase to 60% Friday night into early Saturday.

There is a 30% chance of showers Saturday morning with the forecast calling for mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees and a west wind of 5-15 mph. Saturday night is expected to be clear with an overnight low of 65 degrees.

Sunday is expected to start out sunny, but there is a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. with a high of about 84 degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers Sunday night with a low of 63.

Monday’s forecast calls for cooler temperatures with a high of 82 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 58 under clear skies.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 83 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers Tuesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast for now calls for a 30% chance of rain throughout the day with a high near 88 and an overnight low of 68.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees.

The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 86 degrees with normal overnight lows of 65 degrees.

Holicky said that the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting that from July 21-27, the Quad-City region could see below normal precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures.

The Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region remains in drought. However, Holicky this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor that was issued Tuesday did not take into account the rains that fell across the region Wednesday.

"Our hope is that with all the rainfall we've had recently things will ease a little bit," Holicky said of the drought conditions.

So far for the Quad-Cities, through Wednesday, 1.59 inches of rain has fallen at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. That is .21 inches below normal for rainfall for the month through July 12. Normal rainfall for the month of July is 4.23 inches. The average temperature for the month of July through the 12th is 76 degrees.

In June the Quad-City area received 2.02 inches at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, which is 2.99 inches below the normal 5.01 inches of rain. The average temperature for the month of June was 73.5 degrees, 1.4 degrees above normal for the month.