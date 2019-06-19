Growing up with two older and two younger brothers gave Louise Wise a sense of adventure. Today, at 98, that remains intact.
Wise, a resident of Petersen Commons Assisted Living in Davenport, celebrated her 98th birthday last month by zip-lining with family members in Buffalo, Missouri.
Wise, along with 12 others from her family, traveled down not one, but four zip-lines during her adventure in Missouri. After traveling down the first zip-line, she reached a platform at the end and thought it was over, Wise said.
“You’re just hanging on there and floating down through the air. It was interesting and very enjoyable,” Wise said.
Some of the zip-liners, including Louise, didn’t make it all the way to the end of the zip-line and had to be pulled to the platform, said Wise's sister, Judy Winslow.
Along with zip-lining, Wise went skydiving when she turned 93, an experience she is eager to have again. “I’m looking forward to going down on an airplane drop again. That, I’m willing (to do) anytime anybody else is going,” Wise said.
Skydiving is something the family has talked about Wise doing again when she turns 100, Winslow said. Before she got to zip-line, Wise rode in a hot air balloon last year, Winslow said.
Another adrenaline-inducing adventure Wise would consider is whitewater rafting. If given the opportunity, she said she would do it, "but at my age, they might not permit me to do it," she said.
“Anything adventurous, I’m willing to do. I enjoy these things that a lot of people are afraid to do,” Wise said. “To me, I guess there is a danger to it, I don’t know, but I don’t feel any danger. I just do it for the fun of doing it.”
Her lasting piece of advice: If you have the chance to do something you've always wanted to do, take the chance and do it, regardless of your age, Wise said. “I’m just thankful for every day I’ve got,” she said.