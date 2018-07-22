The public will have an opportunity to tour the towered limestone mansion known as Quarters One on Arsenal Island on Sunday, July 29.
Tickets are $10, and the event is a fundraiser for the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, which maintains the historic Davenport home, also on the island.
Tours will be at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance by going to davenporthouse.org or calling 309-737-4280.
Children must be accompanied by an adult. Active military can attend for free, but must still register.
This tour has been declared a Special Event by the Army garrison, so guests may enter Arsenal Island with their U.S. picture ID at the Moline gate. Simply tell the guard you are going to Quarters One.
Completed in 1872, Quarters One served as the home to the highest-ranking officer at the Rock Island Arsenal, as well as providing space for official gatherings and functions.
It was last used as a residence in 2008, and now is rented out by the garrison for special events such as weddings, receptions, birthdays, bridal showers, photo shoots, graduations and paranormal investigations.
The garrison also has been given approval recently to move forward with possibly leasing the building to an entity in the private sector.
Despite needing updates and repairs estimated in the millions, Quarters One is still an eye-popping Quad-City and national treasure.
The exterior is made of 2-foot thick limestone with a large veranda wrapping around the east and north sides, supported by cast iron grillwork produced at arsenal workshops.
Inside there are Italian marble fireplace mantels, floors made of inlaid walnut, oak, maple and ash, and extensive cornice and ceiling molding made of plaster.
The elaborately decorated doorknobs and door hinges were made in Arsenal shops from excess brass recovered from making ammunition and from Confederate munitions.
Built-in walnut furniture includes a writing desk, gun case, bookcase and china buffet, all made by hand on the island.
Then there is the home's sheer size — nearly 20,000 square feet encompassing about 50 rooms, depending on the criteria for counting. When occupied, it was the largest quarters in the Army and is the second-largest federal residence behind the White House.