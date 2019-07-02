A quick-thinking high-school student, her friends and family helped save the (holi)day for a fireworks store.
Dennis Wolfe and Riley Meyer, proprietors of Memory Fireworks, 2119 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, appreciate Madison Fuller, 17, a student at Davenport West, who called in reinforcements to hold down the fort, er, tent during the Sunday night storm.
That night, Wolfe, Madison, one of Madison's friends and a customer were on hand when the storm approached. “We heard the sirens go off,” said Wolfe, who also was working.
A gust of wind blew products off tables inside the tent, and Wolfe knew he didn’t have much time to prepare for the storm.
He began to close up the tent, which has openings for customers to walk in.
“We were closing up the last part of the tent,” Wolfe said. “I was relieved. That’s when the north end of the tent started blowing in and collapsed.”
Meyer, who was having dinner with his family, came to help. Meanwhile, Madison grabbed a tent post.
“I was holding up one of the posts and I called my mom as I was holding it up,” she said.
Madison’s mother Kim Seals, along with Madison’s aunt and younger brother, came to help. Madison talked to another friend on the phone, and more of her friends, including two who planned to go out for ice cream, came to assist.
“I started grabbing stuff and putting it in the middle of the tent,” said Madison, 17, a senior at West High School, Davenport.
Wolfe said the storm could have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage had it not been for the work of the people who came to the rescue of the tent and its contents.
“Within minutes there were 10 kids grabbing posts and putting things in the middle of the tent,” Wolfe said.
When Meyer arrived, he looked at Wolfe and said “Who are these people?”
Wolfe is an engineer at R. A. Jones. Meyer is a sheet-metal worker at Hornbuckle Heating & Air Conditioning.
Because of all the help they had the previous night, it took Meyer and Wolfe only 30-45 minutes to set up again Monday morning.
“If it wasn’t for these kids, we probably would have had to close down for the rest of the season,” Wolfe said. “They saved the Fourth of July not only for us but for everybody who comes to our tent.”
“It took every single one of us to keep that thing standing,” Wolfe said.
He remains impressed with the “good, selfless” people who helped out: “I don’t know any other kids who would turn down ice cream to help a stranger in a tent.”