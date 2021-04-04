Quiet Easter Sunday for COVID-19 in Scott, Rock Island counties

It was a relatively quiet Easter Sunday in terms of COVID-19.

There were no deaths reported in Scott County Sunday, one day after five deaths were reported due to the virus. The death toll stands at 232 in the county.

Rock Island County did not report new positive cases or any new deaths over the weekend.

Scott County also reported 50 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 19,618. Rock Island County's total was at 13,504 on Thursday, the last day the county reported new cases.

Iowa reported 449 new cases, for 381,851 total cases since the start of the pandemic. There have been 5,822 deaths in the state since March 2020.

Illinois reported 2,449 new positive cases, raising its total to 1,256,634 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 21,373 deaths related to the virus in the state.

