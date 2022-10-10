''Quiet Place' writers to open spectacular new theater in Davenport

When Scott Beck and Bryan Woods were children, hoping and preparing for a future in filmmaking, downtown Davenport was the backdrop for their movies. Even now, the pair tries to fit a little of the Quad-Cities into their films.

With funding from Destination Iowa, Beck and Woods are set to bring Hollywood to the Quad-Cities with a new movie theater and social gathering space. Construction will begin soon on The Last Picture House, 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport — a two-story movie theater, social lounge and cocktail bar, developed by Beck and Woods' partnership, Cinema Paradiso LLC.

The theater is set to open in the spring.

"Back when we were kids making movies in downtown Davenport, that was always the dream, to drop a movie theater somewhere down in our hometown," Woods said. "So it's something we've been thinking about for a long time, and we've been so excited to see Davenport grow over the years."

Beck and Woods, Quad-Cities natives and University of Iowa alums, co-wrote 2018 horror blockbuster "A Quiet Place." Their next two projects, "65" and "The Boogeyman," will premiere next year.

Opening a movie theater in the Quad-Cities has been a dream of Beck and Woods' for as long as Beck can remember. The filmmakers' international travels have taken them to all kinds of unique theaters, and after seeing how communities would come together around these spaces, decided to create one of their own in their hometown.

The movie theater project was awarded a Destination Iowa grant for $600,000, making up 16% of the total project investment of $3,719,075. Destination Iowa is a federally funded state grant program geared toward projects promoting destination-building and tourism.

The City of Davenport submitted its own Destination Iowa grant application in September for a new riverfront park.

Beck said The Last Picture House is fully funded, and the partners are in the last stages of locking in blueprints before breaking ground.

The theater will show everything from summer blockbusters to cult classics and foreign films, and 35mm projection of old productions that can't be seen any other way. The rooftop will offer chances for outdoor screenings when weather allows.

A lounge and cocktail bar will encourage people to stop by for more than just movies, and events held at the theater will show it as a true community space, Beck said.

"We're really trying to see it as a place to engage not just film lovers, but anybody that just wants to come and have a really great night and socialize," Beck said.

The Last Picture House's design and aesthetic have been developed with a cinematic mindset, Woods said. They've worked with others in the film business to curate the right lighting and other atmospheric elements to elevate the space, which will house costumes, posters and other Hollywood artifacts.

However, Beck said, they're trying to change the actual structure as little as possible, to keep its roots as an East 2nd Street Motor Row building. Having been customers at many downtown Davenport businesses, Woods said they're excited to add another amenity to bring people to the area.

Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter said downtown development, especially on East 2nd Street, has been reaching critical mass. Projects on different downtown corridors are coming together, new businesses have opened post-flooding and construction improved the street.

"I think it goes to show the continued confidence in that corridor in particular," Carter said. "After 2019, there were a lot of people who wondered if we'd ever see any kind of life down there, and it is in fact one of the most energized corners of downtown, so that's really nice to see."