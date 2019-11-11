A credit union is coming to the area around the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 on its new location just west of ongoing construction, likely Twin Span Brewing Co., on Forest Grove Road in front of the sports complex.
Designs for the bank show two drive-up aisles for customers.
Officials for R.I.A. Federal Credit Union said the business is slated to open in spring 2020, according to a news release.
Bettendorf-based Built to Suit is the contractor on the project.
“The Plex corridor is growing rapidly, and this new location will allow us to continue to serve our members and provide additional financial resources to the entire community,” said Jim Watts, president/chief executive officer of R.I.A., in a news release.
The financial institution is the latest development announcement on the grounds of the Bettendorf sports complex near Middle Road. A new strip mall appeared to be nearing the end of construction out there in recent weeks as well as the announcement of a brewery, Twin Span Brewing, being erected in front of the TBK Bank Sports Complex.