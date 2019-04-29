The YWCA Quad-Cities’ inaugural Race Against Racism raised nearly $10,000 for five programs offered at the YWCA, organizers announced.
The race, presented by IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, drew more than 300 runners, walkers, volunteers and spectators.
The funds raised will support programs at the YWCA, located in downtown Rock Island: theplace2b; an after-school program for homeless and at-risk youth; YWCA Youth Empowerment Program, which assists youth with job searches; YWCA Youth STEM Program, which provides disadvantaged youth with career exploration opportunities; the YWCA Youth Scholarship Program; and the YWCA Child Care Center.
It was the kick-off for The Orange Project, a special event fundraising campaign, that will run throughout the year and offer four different events.
The 2nd annual Race Against Racism has been set for April 18, 2020, and will return to the District of Rock Island. I H Mississippi Valley Credit Union also has agreed to be the exclusive Presenting Sponsor.