Race Against Racism rescheduled for Oct. 24

A new date has been set for the Race Against Racism, presented by IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.
The race will be at 9 a.m., Oct. 24.
Organizers will monitor the COVID-19 situation and if for any reason feel the need to cancel, will do so.
"This is an important event, as it is much more than just a race," said Deanna Woodall, YWCA Quad-Cities vice president, development and growth. "Race Against Racism is a time for the community to come together and celebrate the individuals we will be honoring for their active and intentional stand against racism."
If you already have registered for this event, your registration will transfer to the new date and there will be no need to re-register.
Proceeds from this event support the YWCA’s social justice, youth and advocacy programs.
Race Against Racism offers a 5K run, 5K walk, and a 1-mile fun-run, with an after-party and ceremony at Steve’s Old Time Tap. Registration is now open. CLICK HERE to register.
Quad-City Times
