Race for the Cure: Event helps battle cancer Jun 8, 2019 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Thousands of people start the Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure on Saturday in Moline. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Cancer survivor Terri Smith of Moline takes a flower as she crosses the finish line from volunteer Payton Paul of Bettendorf during the Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Barb Dickinson of Davenport, a 44-year cancer survivor, and Marlene Gaston of Bettendorf, a 36-year survivor, take part in the "Survivor Parade." GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Cancer survivor Kathy Orcutt of Nevada, Iowa, a 21-year survivor takes a flower at the finish line from volunteer Lisa Craig of Moline. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Jill Naab of Bettendorf crosses the finish line as the first female runner at the Komen Quad Cities Race for the Cure. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Linda Roeder of Silvis crosses the finish line and celebrates with volunteer Lisa Craig of Moline. GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? Print Ads Ad Vault SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Sullivan Auctioneers Po Box 111, Hamilton, IL 62341 217-847-2160 Website Ad Vault JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-06-02 Updated Jun 4, 2019 Ad Vault ST ALPHONSUS CHURCH - Ad from 2019-06-08 20 hrs ago St Alphonsus Church 2618 Boies Ave, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-0987 Website Ad Vault MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Community OUR LADY OF VICTORY - Ad from 2019-06-08 20 hrs ago Our Lady Of Victory 4105 N Division St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-391-4245 Ad Vault ST PAULS LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-06-08 20 hrs ago Construction BETTENDORF HOME REPAIR - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Bettendorf Home Repair, Inc. 3050 State Street, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-355-8449 Website Ad Vault QCT SPONSOR - Ad from 2019-06-06 Jun 6, 2019 Ad Vault QCT BIX - Ad from 2019-06-04 Updated Jun 6, 2019 Ad Vault HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER 7707 SW 44TH ST, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website More Latest Local Offers Country Financial - Mitch Dietrich Have you considered all the "What Ifs" in your life? Call Mitch Dietrich with Country Financial today! Learn to be prepared. 563-322-2393 BDS Construction BDS Construction is your interior remodeling specialist. Call today to schedule your free estimate - 563-579-8764 Epkes Clock Repair Grandfather & Grandmother Clock Repair. In Home Service Available. Over 60 Years Experience. Call Epkes Clock Repair Today 563-285-6086