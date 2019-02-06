With daily news accounts of race-related issues and the current exhibit on race at Davenport's Putnam Museum, members of Davenport's Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ think now is a good time for guidance on how to move forward.
The church invites the public to a presentation and workshop, beginning at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the church, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road.
Rachel M.B. Collopy, associate professor at the University of Dayton, will discuss "Good People and Systemic Racism," telling the story of three generations of a single family and how systemic racism created opportunity gaps. This will be part of the worship service.
Following that, at about 11:30 a.m., Collopy will conduct a workshop titled "Understanding Implict Bias and Moving Forward," helping participants identify how the biases or stereotypes they carry without conscious knowledge affect understandings, actions and decisions. It will be about moving past blind spots.
The mostly white Edwards congregation is hosting the presentation/workshop as part of national Racial Justice Sunday, Marilyn Hamilton, of the church's social justice board, said.
Members would like to foster a welcoming attitude in their church and society, and as a follow-up to Sunday's events, they will view, as a group, the Putnam exhibit Feb. 24.
"Interest in the community is beginning to take shape, but there's so much to be done," she said.