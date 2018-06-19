WQUD-FM Vintage Radio, currently broadcasting on 105.5, will switch to 107.7 on the FM radio dial at noon Monday.
There will be no change in the station’s current music format or its regular programming lineup, according to a station release. The frequency switch will allow WQUD-FM to reach a much larger audience in the Quad-Cities and surrounding communities from a transmitter site located near Colona, the release said.
The change in frequency has been in the works for more than a year and involved a complex three-way swap of frequencies with WSSQ-FM in Sterling, Illlinoi., and WLLT-FM in Polo, Illinois.
Both of those stations will also move to new spots on the FM dial with WSSQ moving to 105.5 and WLLT switching to 94.3, with no change in music format anticipated by those stations. The Federal Communications Commission officially approved the exchange of frequencies in October 2017.
WQUD-FM has been extensively upgrading its studio and transmitting equipment over the past several months, installing state-of-the-art equipment found in large market radio stations such as those broadcasting in Chicago and designed to enhance the quality of the signal and listener experience, the release said.
WQUD-FM plays a mix mix of country, classic rock, oldies and outlaw country, as well as local artists and bands on a daily basis, with live performances from its studios every weekend.
WQUD employs live DJs from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and weekends. For more information, or to stream the station, visit wqudfm.com.