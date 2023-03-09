The first RAGBRAI ended in Davenport in 1973. In honor of the ride's 50th anniversary, it's coming back.

Davenport leaders and ride officials announced Thursday the theme for 2023 is Be Bold, Ride Gold. The ride will take place July 22-29, beginning in Sioux City and ending in Davenport. Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell said the theme is fitting for Davenport and the greater Quad-Cities region.

"We feel that we're a bold destination," he said. "Whatever we can do to celebrate and honor the 50th of one of Iowa's most important state treasures, we want to be able to do that."

After completing the 500-mile route, riders will indulge the ceremonial dipping of their tires in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat ramp and Veterans Memorial Park. The route to the site will be announced soon, according to a news release.

"That is a very special park and it's a great opportunity to honor our veterans and remember the sacrifices they made," Herrell said. "Davenport has done a wonderful job with investments, and I think our park system is one of them."

Details on entertainment, camping and other provisions are being confirmed, he said, and are coming soon to the Davenport RAGBRAI website.

"The fact that it started here in 1973 and the fact that it's going to be here again in 2023 is a big deal," he said.

Being chosen as the last stop on the ride is a big win for the region, Herrell said. Ride officials have been scouting locations across the state for months and have been involved with many local entities to ensure the event goes smoothly.

"The fact that they're in these communities, making these things happen, shows you not only how much they care about the event they put on, but the communities that are engaged with this," he said.

This year, the final day will fall on the same day as the Quad-City Times Bix7, which is celebrating its 49th year. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said the city will be the center of entertainment that weekend with thousands of people attending both events.

"Because of RAGBRAI, because of the Bix ... this location in the center of our nation, at least for that Saturday in July, will be the center of everything going on," Matson said. "We're proud to be part of it and we look forward to the work."

With 134 days until the big day, RAGBRAI director Matt Phippen said, this year's route was chosen specifically to honor the history of the ride. Coming back to Davenport was an easy decision, but leaving will not be, he said.

"When it's all said and done, it will be hard to leave this community," he said. "Our plan is to pull off the world's largest event in small-town Iowa and dip our tires in this beautiful community."