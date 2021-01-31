RAGBRAI and Iowa's Ride have their routes

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, on Saturday announced the route for the 48th event that will be held July 25 through July 31.

The ride will begin in Le Mars and end in Sac City after a hilly ride of 79.5 miles and a climb of 2,665 feet.

Day two will begin at Sac City and will take riders 53.7 miles and a climb of 807 feet to Fort Dodge.

From Fort Dodge, riders will travel to Iowa Falls, logging 54.9 miles and a climb of 1,006 feet.

Day four begins at Iowa Falls with riders pedaling 68 miles and 1,619 feet in climb to Waterloo.

Day five will see riders take off from Waterloo for 77.8 miles to Anamosa. It will be another hilly ride with a climb of 2,564 feet.

From Anamosa, riders will travel 60.3 and climb 1,690 feet to end the day at DeWitt.

The final day will have riders leaving from DeWitt for a 31.6 mile ride and a 1,148-foot climb to Clinton where the tradition of dipping their tires in the Mississippi River will take place.

At 426 miles and a climb of 11,481 feet, this will be the 16th flattest route in RAGBRAI history.