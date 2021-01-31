RAGBRAI and Iowa's Ride have their routes

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, on Saturday announced the route for the 48th event that will be held July 25 through July 31.
The ride will begin in Le Mars and end in Sac City after a hilly ride of 79.5 miles and a climb of 2,665 feet.
Day two will begin at Sac City and will take riders 53.7 miles and a climb of 807 feet to Fort Dodge.
From Fort Dodge, riders will travel to Iowa Falls, logging 54.9 miles and a climb of 1,006 feet.
Day four begins at Iowa Falls with riders pedaling 68 miles and 1,619 feet in climb to Waterloo.
Day five will see riders take off from Waterloo for 77.8 miles to Anamosa. It will be another hilly ride with a climb of 2,564 feet.
From Anamosa, riders will travel 60.3 and climb 1,690 feet to end the day at DeWitt.
The final day will have riders leaving from DeWitt for a 31.6 mile ride and a 1,148-foot climb to Clinton where the tradition of dipping their tires in the Mississippi River will take place.
At 426 miles and a climb of 11,481 feet, this will be the 16th flattest route in RAGBRAI history.
While RAGBRAI will take riders from west to east, the Iowa’s Ride event, which is scheduled for the week of July 18-24, will take riders from east to west.
The first day of Iowa’s Ride begins at Dubuque and ends at Monticello after a 36.3 mile ride with a climb of 1,452 feet. However, riders can take a Field of Dreams loop that will add 21.4 miles to the course and 921 feet of climb for a total of 57.7 miles and a climb of 2,373 feet.
Day two of Iowa’s ride will see riders pedaling 56.4 miles from Monticello to Vinton with a climb of 2,142 feet.
From Vinton, riders will head out for a 72.8 ride with a 2,529-foot climb that will take them to Eldora.
On day four, riders will take off from Eldora and head to Clarion for a ride of 58.8 miles and a climb of 1,264 feet.
Day five will have riders leaving Clarion for a 75.9-mile jaunt with 956 feet of climb to Emmetsburg.
From Emmetsburg riders will pedal 75.8 miles with 1,713-feet of climb to Sheldon.
The final day will see rides taking off from Sheldon and riding 33.3 miles with 771 feet of climb to end the week-long ride at Rock Rapids.
All total, Iowa’s ride will be 430.7 miles with 9,375 feet of climb.