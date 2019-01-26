The 47th annual Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will take a southern route across the state that will begin in Council Bluffs and end in Keokuk, the southernmost city in the state.
The route was announced Saturday night during an announcement party in Des Moines.
The route is the sixth shortest at 427 miles. It also will be the eighth flattest with a climb of 14,735 feet. It is also the eighth easiest RAGBRAI.
Between Council Bluffs and Keokuk, riders will spend the week of July 21-27 passing through Atlantic, Winterset (the birth place of John Wayne), Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield and Burlington.
That last day will truly be a ride along the mighty Mississippi that will cover the final 62 miles of the event.
This will be the seventh time that Council Bluffs has hosted the first day of the ride, with the last time being in 2013.
The last time Keokuk saw the RAGBRAI was in 1992.
Last year the ride began in Onawa and ended in Davenport.