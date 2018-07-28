Bike traffic was temporarily halted about 12:15 p.m. Saturday outside of Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport after a male cyclist crashed near the riverfront trail. He was transported from the scene by ambulance, but his condition was unknown. Cyclists with him from the St. Louis area said he scraped his face and elbow, but was not seriously injured.
RAGBRAI: Cyclist crash halts RAGBRAI traffic
