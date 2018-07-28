Try 1 month for 99¢
RAGBRAI biker

A male cyclist is checked out near Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport after he crashed at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Riders cycling near him said he was not seriously injured.

 Jack Cullen

Bike traffic was temporarily halted about 12:15 p.m. Saturday outside of Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport after a male cyclist crashed near the riverfront trail. He was transported from the scene by ambulance, but his condition was unknown. Cyclists with him from the St. Louis area said he scraped his face and elbow, but was not seriously injured.

0
3
0
0
1

Jack Cullen covers health, wellness and outdoor recreation for the Quad-City Times.