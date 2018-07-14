As part of the final leg of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, riders will be able to take a lap around the warning track inside Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park before or after dipping their wheels in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Boat Landing.
The Davenport RAGBRAI Committee said that the ballpark will be open at 8 a.m. July 28 so that spectators can watch the RAGBRAI participants make their lap on the field’s warning track.
Admission will be free. Concessions will be available for sale, and the amusement rides will be operating.
The Freight House Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature food trucks and venders of many types of food. Front Street Brewery will have expanded seating. There will be a designated bike parking area.
The RAGBRAI vendors, bike shipping and baggage truck will be at LeClaire Park. Live music will be performed by the Hot Rods at the bandshell.
The 46th annual RAGBRAI begins July 22 in Onawa and then heads to Dennison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney, Iowa City and then to Davenport.
The 44th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 also will be held July 28.
The Downtown Davenport Street Fest will run from 8 a.m. to midnight and will be located on 2nd Street between Ripley and Brady streets.