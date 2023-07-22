Bill Willis' days of taking to the streets at 25 mph on his custom bicycle are over.

The lack of speed, however, doesn't stop the 74-year-old Delaware man from participating in RAGBRAI. Willis was the first cyclists to set up a tent Friday in Centennial Park in Davenport. Like many other riders, he pitched a tent and planned to stay the night along the Mississippi River before leaving Saturday for RAGBRAI's starting point on the other side of Iowa.

Founded in 1973 by Des Moines Register journalists and avid cyclists John Karras and Don Kaul, this year's ride will cover 500 miles, starting in Sioux City on Sunday and ending in Davenport next Saturday — the same day as the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Willis participated in RAGBRAI for the past 11 years and finished the ride in Davenport in 2015 and 2018.

"I camped out in this park both of the other times, too," he said. "I just marvel at Davenport. What a resilient city. Every time I come here, I tell my fellow riders that this park goes completely underwater when that big river floods."

Willis pointed in the direction of the Mississippi and shook his head.

"You guys had the flood this year and then that building fell down," he said, recalling the May 28 partial collapse of The Davenport. "I can't believe the things this city has been through."

Willis has his own story of resiliency.

"In the mid-1990s, I blew out my knee and the doctor told me to take up cycling," he said. "Once I started, it was like peanuts. Or potato chips; I couldn't stop. I started racing for a while, but the results were not good.

"But let me tell you this story."

Willis proceeded to recount how, while working on his cycling speed, he noticed his pulse never went above 125 beats per minute.

"I thought my equipment was off," he said. "I tried again the next day, and my pulse was even slower. I just couldn't get my heart rate up. So I went into the doctor and found out I needed a pacemaker.

"I never became a fast racer, but cycling saved my life. Otherwise, I wouldn't have known about my heart trouble until it was too late."

Willis said he can't ride at 25 mph any longer.

"Those days are over, but I can still get out here and see friends and take the ride," he said. "You see people and the towns. It's just a great ride."

'Live a great story'

A small blue flag with white lettering hangs from George and Debbie Judd's Ford cargo van. The letters read, "Live a great story."

"I've done the RAGBRAI two other times, and Debbie has done it once," George, 59, and retired from the U.S. Air Force, said. "I went in 2013 and 2015, and then I started doing ironman competitions.

"I did eight of those, and I retired from it. Now we're back to the RAGBRAI, because it's just an awesome event."

Debbie, 63, and George traveled from their home in Fredericksburg, Va. to Davenport. They have been married 37 years and met on blind date in 1985.

"I had my doubts. George was my best friend's brother, and he was headed to Iceland with the Air Force," Debbie said. "Then I saw him. He was a 'Wow.'"

Debbie got another 'Wow' in 2019 when George showed up with a white Ford cargo van.

"We had talked about converting one, because George and his dad had traveled together in a white cargo van," Debbie said. "But that day, the van was down from our driveway, and George took me over and opened the back and there was a candle and pizza. I think the first thing I said was, 'Crap.'

"But we converted it, and it's been a great way to travel."

Once they reached Davenport, George and Debbie met up with an informal riding group.

"Some of us are veteran riders, and some of us are just starting," he said. "We say anyone can do the RAGBRAI, you just have put it in perspective and know that every day is what you make it."

'Always say yes'

Jane Shelhorse, 65, and Patricia Stone, 60, were setting up tents not far from the Judds. Both women are riding in the RAGBRAI for the first time.

"George and Debbie (Judd) convinced me I should do this, and they helped me train," said Shelhorse, who also lives in Fredericksburg. "I did a little bike ride with them last year, and I figured I'd give this one a try.

"I didn't realize it was going to be 500 miles. But I'm very excited. It's all about the fun."

Stone is from Indianapolis and broke out a bag of carrots after she finished with her tent.

"Jane (Shelhorse) asked me if I wanted to do the RAGBRAI," she said. "I met her a year ago on a trip to Alaska, and I signed up for this before I knew there was going to be 27,000 people riding in it."

Stone laughed.

"I'm excited to get going. I cycled when I was younger, then gave it up to raise my children," she said. "I took up riding again two years ago. I'm nervous about the weather a little, but they say anyone can make this trip."

Stone explained how Shelhorse convinced her to make the 500-mile journey.

"Jane told me to 'Always say yes.' So I said yes," she said.