RAGBRAI route announced

The route for the 49th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has been announced, and it will feature a 100-mile ride on day four in honor of co-founder John Karras who passed away in November at age 91.
The ride will take a northerly route beginning on the Missouri River in Sergeant Bluff with riders heading to Ida Grove.
From Ida Grove riders will head to Pocahontas. From Pocahontas riders will go to Emmetsburg. Day four will have a 100-mile stretch from Emmetsburg to Mason City to honor Karras.
The ride will then take cyclists from Mason City to Charles City, and then from Charles City to West Union. The final day of the ride will see cyclists heading to Lansing to dip their wheels in the Mississippi River.
The ride will cover about 430 miles from west to east from July 24-30. The route was announced Friday night.
For more information go to https://ragbrai.com.
Thomas Geyer
