 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RAGBRAI route announced
0 Comments
topical

RAGBRAI route announced

  • 0

The route for the 49th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has been announced, and it will feature a 100-mile ride on day four in honor of co-founder John Karras who passed away in November at age 91.

The ride will take a northerly route beginning on the Missouri River in Sergeant Bluff with riders heading to Ida Grove.

From Ida Grove riders will head to Pocahontas. From Pocahontas riders will go to Emmetsburg. Day four will have a 100-mile stretch from Emmetsburg to Mason City to honor Karras.

The ride will then take cyclists from Mason City to Charles City, and then from Charles City to West Union. The final day of the ride will see cyclists heading to Lansing to dip their wheels in the Mississippi River.

The ride will cover about 430 miles from west to east from July 24-30. The route was announced Friday night. 

For more information go to https://ragbrai.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rittenhouse gun to be destroyed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News