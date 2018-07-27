The running of the 44th Quad-City Times Bix 7 isn't the only sporting event in Davenport today. The 46th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, will officially end at the Marquette Street boat landing, too.
The 428-mile weeklong adventure — the seventh-shortest RAGBRAI in history — began Sunday at the Missouri River in Onawa and stopped overnight in Dennison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney and Iowa City. Cyclists faced 12,576 total feet of climb — making this the fourth flattest route on record — before they can dip their tires in the Mississippi River to celebrate the end of the journey.
An after-party is scheduled in RAGBRAI Village in LeClaire Park, featuring live music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendors, bike shipping, and the baggage truck.
For more information about the end of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa in Davenport, go to davenportragbrai.com/entertainment.