Dustin Murphy
Dustin Murphy, 21, of Davenport, rides Tuesday on the Mississippi River Trail near Leach Park in Bettendorf to cool off after his ride to Davenport's Credit Island and back. The University of Iowa senior plans to finish the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, before running the Quad-City Times' Bix 7 road race today.

 Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
RAGBRAI map
The running of the 44th Quad-City Times Bix 7 isn't the only sporting event in Davenport today. The 46th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, will officially end at the Marquette Street boat landing, too. 

The 428-mile weeklong adventure — the seventh-shortest RAGBRAI in history — began Sunday at the Missouri River in Onawa and stopped overnight in Dennison, Jefferson, Ames, Newton, Sigourney and Iowa City. Cyclists faced 12,576 total feet of climb — making this the fourth flattest route on record — before they can dip their tires in the Mississippi River to celebrate the end of the journey.

An after-party is scheduled in RAGBRAI Village in LeClaire Park, featuring live music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendors, bike shipping, and the baggage truck.

For more information about the end of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa in Davenport, go to davenportragbrai.com/entertainment.

