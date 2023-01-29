RAGRAI and Quad-City Times Bix 7 to ride/run tandem again

The big run-ride tandem is again coming to Davenport.

Organizers of RAGBRAI have announced their cyclists this year will again dip their tires in the Mississippi River in Davenport on the same day as the running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

That day is Saturday, July 29, 2023, six months from today.

The two events shared a date in 2011 and in 2018.

Showing a video with the history of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, the organizers of the event announced Saturday night that again this year the route will finish with over 18,000 cyclists dipping their front tire in the waters of the Mississippi along the Davenport riverfront.

The 50th running of RAGBRAI closely mirrors the first RAGBRAI held in 1973. According to the video, the RAGBRAI expo, opening day, will be in Sioux City; Day 1 will be Storm Lake; Day 2 will be in Carroll; Day 3 is in Ames; Day 4 is in Des Moines; Day 5 is in Tama/Toledo; Day 6 will be in Coralville; and the seventh day will finish in Davenport.

The route will span 500 total miles and 16,549 feet of climb, making it the the sixth-longest and the sixth-steepest RAGBRAI.

From the perspective of Bix organizers, RAGBRAI is no problem, Race Director Michelle Juehring said.

"It will take advance planning and clear communication to make it all run smoothly — something our city, and health and safety officials already do so well," she said.

She said she was excited for the riders from across the country to join the racers from across the globe.

"The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the 50th ride for RABGRAI. How cool is that? Two long-standing and historical sporting events, right here in the heart of the Midwest," she said. "A rising tide lifts all boats, and I’m hopeful this additional foot — or rather bike — traffic will have a huge, positive impact on our community."

RAGBRAI officials had not yet made an announcement when Downtown Davenport Partnership Director Kyle Carter weighed in on the prospect of the ride ending in Davenport at the same time as the Bix.

"I'm very hopeful we can host this event," Carter said. "I'm eager to know what the announcement will be. It would be phenomenal to land the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI. We are rooting for it."