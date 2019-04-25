At least four railroad crossings between River Drive and the Mississippi River in Davenport are likely to remain impassible to the public after the floodwaters recede.
Canadian Pacific Railway has been raising sections of track since the end of last month to keep its trains moving through the high water. Their efforts initially raised the ire of city officials who said Canadian Pacific failed to sufficiently inform them of the plan.
But communications between the railroad and the city have since improved, both parties said this week.
Though Canadian Pacific does not need the city's permission to raise the tracks, the company has just 30 days after floodwaters recede to get the crossings back into passable shape for public use, according to state law. The clock will start ticking when the roads running parallel to the rail are accessible.
"They have committed to city leadership that all disturbed crossings will be restored to properly allow for vehicle and pedestrian crossing once the floodwaters recede," Public Works Director Nicole Gleason wrote in an email." We have seen engineering plans for this, but since there is no end date to the flood as of yet, we don’t have a start date."
The affected crossings so far are at Marquette, Ripley, Gaines and Perry streets, she said. It appeared Thursday that rails also were being raised at the crossing that occupies the entrance to River Heritage Park, which is just upstream of the Government Bridge.
For the railroad's purposes, the tracks need to be raised to an elevation that gets them through a crest of 21 feet. Neither the recent crest nor the one next week is expected to reach that height, which is the height at which the flood gates are closed at Iowa American Water, which renders rail inaccessible in that area.
Because the rail raising is being done within Canadian Pacific's right-of-way and not the city's, the company is not required to get a municipal permit. For that reason, the city is not inspecting the work, Gleason said.
"As long as the rail is still crossable within the 30 days as specified (by law), the city would not have standing to deny raising rail," she wrote. "The expectation is that the crossings are ADA accessible as soon as practical with the flooding situation."
In the event that a complaint was made, regarding accessibility through the Americans with Disabilities, the Federal Railroad Administration would investigate.
"The city and CP are working collaboratively to restore access, and the city will post updates as needed," Gleason wrote.
Andy Cummings, spokesman for CPR, also responded to questions this week via email, writing that the company has been helping work on restoring access to Modern Woodmen Park. They also are working on plans for restoring all the raised crossings in such a way that pedestrians and vehicles can safely cross.
"CP is working on the designs for all of the affected crossings in consultation with the City of Davenport," Cummngs wrote. "CP will install temporary crossings once the water drops low enough to enable this work."
Permanent crossings will go in later this summer, he said, adding assurances that the new permanent crossings will comply with ADA standards.