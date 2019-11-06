Here are today's weather details from the National Weather.
Today will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Lane closure on I-280 bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that weather permitting, construction on the Interstate 280 Bridge over the Mississippi River will begin today.
Civil Constructors Inc. will be closing the eastbound (Illinois-bound) outside lane on the bridge for one day to fix issues found during a bridge inspection.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.