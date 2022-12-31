Rain and warmer temps through Tuesday before cold front moves through

Warmer temperatures and a dose of much-needed rain are the weather theme through Tuesday until a cold front moves through, pulling temperatures back down to normal by Wednesday.

New Year’s Day in the Quad-Cities is expected to be cloudy with a high of about 46 degrees and an overnight low of about 35 into Monday.

Monday’s forecast call for cloudy skies and a high of 52 degrees with a 40% chance of rain after the noon hour. Rain chances increase as the day goes on.

Thunderstorms are possible late Monday into Tuesday as a system is expected to drop between three-quarters and an inch of rain on the Quad-City region. The rain is necessary as most of the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region remains abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said that as of last Thursday there was still about 8 inches of frost depth, down from a 9-inch frost depth last Monday.

“There will be some more thaw with the warmer temperatures,” he said, adding that will allow any rain to soak into the ground.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain under partly sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees.

A cold front moves through later in the day, which will drop temperatures back to near normal of 32 degrees Wednesday and Thursday before the mercury climbs again Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s high is expected to be about 37 degrees, while Saturday’s high could reach into the lower 40s.