Rain chances possible throughout holiday weekend

Quad-City residents will need to keep an eye on the weather forecast if they want to get out and ride a bike, walk or grill. The holiday weekend that generally marks the beginning of summer will have periods of showers and thunderstorms.

“It’s not going to be a constant rain, but it is going to be on and off,” said meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

What people will like is the warmer temperatures that are on the way, Haase said.

“I’m sure people have been waiting for it to warm up,” he said.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain, with drizzle before 11 a.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower to middle 70s.

The chances of rain and thunderstorms increase after midnight, from 20% to 50% early Saturday morning.

There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms Saturday during the daylight hours. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

There is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the daylight hours Sunday with a high near 85 degrees. The rain and storm chances increase to 70% Sunday night and will hold there throughout Memorial Day. Monday’s high is expected to be in the lower 80s.