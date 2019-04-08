A huge storm system that’s moving through the western and central United States might slow the fall of Quad-City rivers.
Zach Uttech, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport, said a cold front moving through the area will knock down temperatures Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s.
“All eyes are turning to this really big storm system that’s moving through the western U.S. and actually strengthening as it reaches the Plains States,” he said.
Moderate or even heavy rain will move into the Quad-Cities Tuesday night, especially along and north of Interstate 80, he said. Rain will be heavier north of the Quad-Cities.
On Wednesday, “We’ll be struggling to get to 50 for a high,” he said. “Through the day, we might catch a break in the precipitation before another round moves in Wednesday night. “
There’s a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s. “It will be kind of a wild week,” he said. “Now that it is spring, it’s thunderstorm season.”
Current river-level forecasts do not take into account rain, which could be from one to two inches, the Quad-Cities could receive Wednesday and Thursday. “It could slow the falls at the very least, or we could have new set of crests. We’re definitely not out of the woods.”
On Monday afternoon, the river levels were:
Mississippi River – 20.6 feet. Flood stage is 15. The river, which was cresting Monday, may drop slightly Tuesday and start falling more through the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night in a slow fall.
Rock River - holding steady at 11.7 feet. Flood stage is 12. The forecast is for the river to remain at 11.7 feet until Wednesday, depending on rainfall.
Wapsipinicon River – holding steady at 8.13 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.
Health hazards
Flood waters will bring more than detours to the Quad-Cities. Health risks also are involved.
Jackie Hall, environmental health specialist for Scott County Health Department, said floodwaters can present hazards.
“Stay out of floodwater,” she said. Assume water is contaminated with sewage and chemicals, as well as hidden hazards such as submerged glass, metal fragments, open manholes, storm drains and downed power lines.
“Water is fast-moving, creating a drowning risk,” she said. “Even shallow standing water is dangerous.”
Eating or drinking anything contaminated by flood water can cause diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov that provides these tips.
Wash your hands after contact with floodwaters
Do not allow children to play in floodwaters.
Wash children’s hands frequently, and always before meals.
Do not allow children to play with toys that have been contaminated by flood water and have not been disinfected.
Avoid exposure to flood waters if you have an open wound.
Cover clean, open wounds with a waterproof bandage to reduce chances of infection.
Keep open wounds as clean as possible by washing well with soap and clean water.
If a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage, seek immediate medical attention.
Drinking water
Lisa Reisen, spokesperson for Iowa American Water Co., said crews continuously monitor all aspects of water 24/7, 365 days a year. They use the most advanced equipment available on the market today.
"We run 50 to 100 tests daily to not only optimize our treatment process, but to assure safety and quality to our customers," she said. "We are currently taking all precautions necessary to ensure our customers won’t be affected by the flooding in regard to water quality, as well as the delivery/reliability of our product."
The Quad-City water supply continues to meet all Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources quality regulations, she said.
"The river’s level has not even reached the flood wall that protects our treatment facility," she said. "The river would have to reach an inconceivable level of 31.5 feet before breaching (coming over) our new floodwall."
As far as health concerns go, there is a constant presence of E.coli present in the Mississippi River, along with multiple other harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, Re3isen said.
"Fortunately, our highly trained laboratory personnel, along with the advanced disinfection processes we use in the treatment scheme, safeguard the water so our customers do not have to worry about these contaminants reaching them," she said. "We constantly monitor our disinfection process and have multiple safeguards in place."
If a biological or chemical contaminant is release upriver from the Quad-Cities, Iowa-American receives immediate notification. "So we can make any necessary process adjustments if needed. During flooding events, we alter our treatment process, continuously treating our water as if there were a release up stream."
