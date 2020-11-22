Rain expected this week before dry Thanksgiving Day in the Quad-Cities

Rain is expected this week in the Quad-Cities.

That storm, late Monday into Tuesday morning, is expected to bring between 1 to 3 inches of snow to Clinton and Dubuque, but the snow is expected to remain north of Highway 30, said John Haase, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in the Quad-Cities.

There is then more rain from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, with a forecast of 1 to 2 inches of rain in that time.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the 40s, with the warmest day of the week on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s. Overnight lows are slated to be in the upper 20s and mid-30s, Haase said.

Tuesday could also include wind gusts of around 30 mph, but the rest of the week is expected to be lighter.

“Thanksgiving looks dry, highs in the Quad-Cities around 50, which actually is above normal temperatures for Thanksgiving. Our normal high is about 45, so actually be a little above normal,” Haase said.

“That Thursday into the weekend looks like nice weather, dry and sunshine. Temperatures in the 40s.”

