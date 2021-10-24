Rain expected to end Monday morning

Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Monday will start off bad and end not so bad as the storm system that moved into the area early Sunday should move out by the daylight hours.
Checking the time element himself, Meteorologist Peter Speck said, “the rain should be out of here sometime after 7 a.m. It should be pretty much cleared out between 7-9 a.m.”
Monday is expected to be partly sunny, but Speck said it will be windy with a steady wind out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
That wind, Speck said, “is typical on the back end of such storm systems.”
The high Monday is expected to reach into the lower 50s, with a low Monday night into Tuesday dropping to about 35 degrees.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 57 degrees and an overnight low into Wednesday of 45. Rain chances return Wednesday through Friday morning.
By 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1 inch of rain had fallen at the Quad-Cities International Airport, Moline, Speck said. In Davenport, 1.15 inches had fallen by 6:30 p.m. at the Davenport Municipal Airport.
The chance of rain through the nighttime hours Sunday into Monday was 100% as the front at 6:30 p.m. was just to the south of the Quad-Cities in northeast Missouri. Speck said that as the system moved off the Quad-Cities would catch rain from the back edge of the system. Rainfall amounts of three-quarters to an inch were forecast.
After a sunny day Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday with a daytime high of 59 degrees. Thursday’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain with a high of in the middle 50s.
Friday is expected to be cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance of rain and a high 56.
If the forecast models hold, Saturday and Sunday could be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.