The weekend's rain is keeping the Mississippi River levels up a bit longer in the Quad-Cities, according to the National Weather Service, but some roads still are expected to reopen this week.

Communities along the Mississippi River got between an inch and two inches of rainfall in severe storms over the weekend, with a report in LeClaire of as much as four inches.

That precipitation is delaying the pace at which floodwater is receding by 12 to 24 hours, according to the NWS, but nearly all riverfront cities will fall below major flood stage by Thursday.

At the Rock Island gauge, the NWS expects river levels to fall below major flood stage of 18 feet early in the day Thursday — about a day later than previously thought.

In Davenport, roads will reopen in stages as crews dismantle sand-filled HESCO barriers, spray and sweep the roads of river debris, and assess their condition.

River Drive between Bridge Avenue and Bettendorf will reopen sometime mid-to-late week, according to a Davenport report, and River Drive is expected to fully reopen late in the week of May 22.

West 2nd Street between Division and Gaines Streets is expected to fully re-open by the end of the day Tuesday, according to the city.

The Davenport Compost Facility reopened Monday at 2707 Rail Road St.

City-owned buildings, including the River's Edge, 700 W. River Drive, and Union Station, 102 S. Harrison St., are expected to reopen Wednesday. More information is to come on Tuesday on the location of the weekend's Freight House Farmer's Market, which was held at the Scott County Administrative Building's parking lot this past weekend.

More rain is expected about a week from Monday along the Mississippi River, but the timing and exact location of the precipitation is likely to change, said NWS Senior Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson.

As people get back out on the river for recreation, Wilson cautioned that debris, such as big trees and limbs, may have been washed into the main channel of the river.

A 90-day forecast issued in April predicts a low chance of minor flooding later this summer.

"We expect this to be the main flood event of the year," Wilson said Monday.

Red Cross serves more than 4,000 meals

As of Sunday, the American Red Cross has provided 4,322 meals to those affected by flooding in the Quad-Cities, according to the organization.

The Red Cross will stop serving meals Wednesday and distribute 37-pound food boxes with multiple days' worth of meals.

The boxes should last about five days for a family of four, according to the Red Cross, and will be distributed based on household size.

Food boxes can be picked up from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at four locations.

Pleasant Valley Fire Department: 24495 Valley Dr., Bettendorf

South Concord and Utah Avenue, Davenport

Buffalo City Hall: 329 Dodge St., Buffalo

Campbell's Island: parking lot at the old fire station

The Red Cross is also providing cases of bottled water and cleaning supplies, including buckets, sponges, rakes, shovels, work gloves, N95 masks, and trash bags from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at South Concord/Utah Avenue, Campbell's Island, and the Princeton Community Center, 428 River Dr.

Trains traveling through flooded downtown

Onlookers in Davenport may have noticed trains crawling through downtown Davenport during the peak days of the flood.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, a newly combined rail company, set up concrete barriers parallel to the tracks, along with sandbags in some areas, to keep floodwaters at bay. As the river reached a crest of 21.51 feet, No.7 in historic crests, trains were slowed for safety. Crews in bright orange vests also watched over the tracks as trains passed.

In early April 2019, then-rail company Canadian Pacific raised the riverfront railroad tracks to accommodate train traffic through the flood.

Railroad spokesperson Doniele Carlson said she could not provide a specific river stage at which the company would stop running trains through the downtown.

"However, in 2019, trains safely operated through Davenport during flood levels higher than what exist this year," Carlson wrote in an email Thursday.

"We continue to closely monitor conditions and any potential flood impacts to our rail infrastructure in locations along the Mississippi River, including Davenport," she said.

The railroad has, "an obligation to keep critical local and interstate commerce moving safely," she said, and maintains a "24-hour/7 day-a-week engineering employee presence to monitor water conditions."