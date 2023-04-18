More rain is in the forecast through Thursday, but the National Weather Service Quad Cities is not expecting it to impact flooding.

The Quad-Cities was expecting some overnight rain Tuesday with more expected Wednesday into Thursday morning. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday overnight, with a chance of severe hail.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Philip said the incoming rain is expected to be heavier north of the area, which would fall into the Mississippi River Basin and eventually make its way downstream.

"That amount of rain shouldn't have that big of an impact on the forecasted Mississippi crest levels," he said.

Wednesday is to have a high of 77 during the day with a low of 61 degrees and a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

Thursday will bring the greatest chance of rainy conditions —projected at 90% — with a high of 73 degrees. Thursday night brings a 40% chance of thunderstorms with a low of 41.

Showers and storms, Philip said, are expected to mainly wind down during the early evening hours Thursday.

A flood warning is in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River from Dubuque downstream to Burlington, impacting all counties along the river. The 15-foot flood stage in the Quad-Cities is expected to be reached by Wednesday.

During a flood outlook last week, National Weather Service Quad Cities Senior Services Hydrologist Matt Wilson said spring flood risks are well above normal for the Mississippi River and the chances of the river reaching 18 feet later in the spring flood season are more likely than not.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island is expected to reach 14.7 feet on April 20 and hit the minor flood stage at 15 feet a day or two after, Wilson said, depending on runoff and precipitation.

A cold front moves in Friday with lows expected in the 60s Friday. The weekend, Philip said, is expected to be much colder with highs reaching into the upper 40s Saturday and lows 50s on Sunday.

Friday night all the way into Monday morning could be near freezing or just below freezing.

"If any people have planted anything outdoors, they may want to cover those up over the weekend," Philip said.

Conditions will remain dry with the next chance of rain coming Monday night into Tuesday of next week.

Warm, summer-like temperatures that the region experienced last week are not expected to return for at least a few weeks. Philip said they are seeing some indications of below-normal temperatures in the six to 10-day outlook.

Reporter Brooklyn Draisey contributed to this report.