BETTENDORF – Visit Quad Cities wants anyone of legal drinking age to think global, beer local.
As a capper to this week's Quad-Cities Craft Beer Week, the regional tourism bureau on Friday will announce a new QC Ale Trail, to promote locations of the dozen-plus local breweries, followed by a QC Tap Takeover – which will offer beers on tap from 14 Q-C brewers, all at Five Cities Brewing, 2255 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf, until midnight Friday.
“Our Quad-Cities craft beer energy is important to our regional destination’s future,” Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell said recently. “It is a key segment that drives our authentic brand experience and showcases that we have the best curators and people that know how to grow amazing products.
“QC Beer Week is all about cities supporting cities, brewers supporting brewers,” he said, noting a portion of this week's sales will be donated to flood relief efforts.
With Monday's opening of the new Galena Brewing Co. Ale House at 1534 River Drive, Moline, the area is now home to at least 14 breweries (including Muscatine and Geneseo) that sell on-site. QC Beer Week is highlighting a different city each day, encouraging the community to visit and support breweries in each city, culminating in the Five Cities' Tap Takeover Friday, where each pint will be sold for $5, said assistant brewer Curt Johnson.
“For this area, having every single one on tap is a big deal,” he said Wednesday. “People like new stuff, and local breweries like to make their own. Your local bar is becoming your local brewery.”
With craft brewing booming nationally and locally, the Q-C is “becoming more a beer destination,” Johnson said, claiming more new independent brewers will help ones already here. “People will know when they come to the Quad-Cities, they'll go to some awesome breweries. Every place is different. They have different styles of beer they like to brew. Like Crawford, his style is different than ours. He leans more traditional, German style, and we like to do more goofy stuff.”
Five Cities – which opened in early 2018 next to Central Standard restaurant, near the intersection of 18th and 53rd – has been doing strong business, Johnson said. The new Ale Trail “will make bar hopping more fun,” he said.
The QC Ale Trail will offer a self-guided tour of the craft breweries across the region. Craft Beer Week – coinciding with American Craft Beer Week – celebrated Moline on Monday and Bettendorf/LeClaire Tuesday.
As the two downtown Davenport breweries were inaccessible after floodwaters, Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf stepped in and is hosting the Davenport night on Wednesday. Front Street Brewery’s Taproom is back open, at 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Rock Island's four breweries have their night Thursday.
Also Thursday night, Rebellion Brew Haus, Moline, is hosting a Front Street tap takeover and will donate $1 from every pint back to FSB to assist displaced restaurant staff. The QC Beer Week began eight years ago by the local home brewing club, MUGZ, but hasn't been held every year.
Overall, U.S. beer sales were down 1 percent in 2018, but craft-beer sales grew by 4 percent, according to the national Brewers Association. Of the $114-billion market in total beer sales, the craft share is at 13.2 percent, the trade group said. Illinois alone has 229 craft breweries (13th in the nation), and Iowa has 94 – both numbers more than doubling since 2012.
Nationally, there are 7,346 craft breweries and brewpubs, compared to 3,814 in 2014, according to the association. For more information, visit craftbeer.com.