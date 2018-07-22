Rita Papakee is missing and her family wants her to come home, or to know what happened.
Papakee, a mother of four and a grandmother, has been missing since 2015 from the Meskwaki Nation settlement near Tama, Iowa, Iris Roberts, Papakee's mother, said. Since then, they have heard things: Rita is in New Mexico by her own choice. She is being held hostage. She is dead. But so far, one way or the other, no Rita.
"We don't really know what happened to her," Roberts said Sunday during a rally in Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
The rally was organized by the Sage Sisters of Solidarity to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Between 40 and 50 people attended and listened to a number of speakers, including Roberts.
Sage Sister Josie Ironshield, of Bettendorf, during a June interview, cited the National Crime Information Center database, saying there were 5,712 known incidents of missing and murdered indigenous women in 2016.
For native females between the ages 10 and 24, the third leading cause of death is murder, she said.
Ironshield said then that she suspected many of these incidents are unreported, meaning the numbers would be higher.
The other speakers at Sunday's rally included Vanessa McNeal, a filmmaker working on a documentary on human trafficking; and Dara Jefferson, an advocate for the survivors of domestic and sexual violence from the Meskwaki Nation.
All of the speakers posed number of questions and listed concerns about the issue, including:
Where is the attention from media and law enforcement on these disappearances and killings and those of other minorities? They see a disparity between that attention and what is given to white people who go missing.
It is not just women and girls. Young men and boys are missing too.
The difficulties of finding accurate data to outline the scope of the issue.
McNeal, whose documentary "Gridshock" is expected out next year, said human traffickers seek vulnerable people to target and that she can't think of a more vulnerable population because no one is paying attention.
"Why wouldn't they want to exploit them?" McNeal, said.
Jefferson said when she thinks of the missing and murdered women and girls, she also thinks of the people with whom she works.
"It just reminds me how close they were to being missing and murdered," she said.
Jefferson said she knows Papakee.
"I think about her family often and pray for them, just like I do for my survivors," Jefferson said.
She said the response from others to domestic or sexual violence is often to ignore it as a private issue. But it is not. It is a community issue.
People also need to be talking about the issue to raise awareness and start working towards a solution, Ironshield and Regina Tsosie, of Moline and also of the Sage Sisters, said. Talk in school and in church. Use social media to discuss it and spread the word.
McNeal said that people with information need to come forward to assist in investigations -- if they saw something, say something.
Other members of Rita Papakee's family were at the rally: Clinton Pushetonequa; Monicca, his wife; and their daughters, Leilani, 5, and Frankie, 2. Papakee is Clinton Pushetonequa's cousin's wife. The Pushetonequas live in Davenport.
The girls both carried Day-Glo green signs with red lettering that read "What if it was me?"
Clinton Pushetonequa said the family came to support the Meskwaki because of the people the tribe is missing.
"It's kind of like an epidemic," he said.