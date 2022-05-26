'Rally around the hope we find in Christ': Davenport's Trinity Lutheran holds prayer service for victims of Texas school shooting

Brianna Ryder went to Trinity Lutheran Church in Davenport on Wednesday with her 8-year-old daughter, who is in second grade at Trinity Lutheran School to attend a prayer service for the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Pastor Randy Golter scheduled the prayer service just one day after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers and wounded 17 others.

“She actually came home and said that her teacher talked to her about the shooting, and we’re here praying for those people, and that people need to have faith in Jesus and know that he’s with us,” Ryder said after the service.

“We came here for her because she’s scared,” said Ryder, who works in the mental health field. “To have her come home and talk to me about it almost made me tear up, almost made me not want to send her to school. But you’ve got to have faith and that’s what she told me.

“It can happen anywhere,” Ryder said. “I feel like she’s in a better place that we came to pray tonight for these children.”

About 30 people, mostly adults, attended the prayer service.

Speaking before the service, Bill Meyer, principal of Trinity Lutheran School, said, “For me and my school and this community, we rally around prayer, and we rally around the hope that we find in Christ.

“It’s sad that seemingly we can’t come to any kind of agreement as a country about something we can do about it, and maybe there isn’t anything because it’s plain evil,” he said.

“That why we want to do this tonight,” Golter said, prior to the service. “We know that parents are afraid. We’re all afraid. What’s the next thing that’s going to happen? Our constancy is Christ and he is in the business of comforting people.”

