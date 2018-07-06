The Rock Island Preservation Society has planned a “This Place Matters” rally at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse at 210 15th St., Rock Island.
The group will present a history of the 123-year-old structure, built between 1895-97 in the Spanish Renassance style by Kansas City architects Gunn & Curtis. Supporters also can learn about possible renovation opportunities.
“As citizens, we wanted to gather and show that this place matters,” Rock Island Preservation Society member Bridget Ehrmann said.
Ehrmann said July 8 is significant because it marks the 185th anniversary of the founding of Rock Island County, formerly a part of Jo Daviess County,
Ehrmann said “This Place Matters” celebrations were developed in 2008 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to spotlight historic places.
“Our forefathers and the people who built the courthouse should be respected,” Ehrmann said. “There has been a lot of positive feedback about (saving) the courthouse.”
But the clock is ticking. The Rock Island County Board may vote July 17 to deed the courthouse to the Public Building Commission for demolition. Construction of the new Justice Center annex is almost complete, and there are plans for a green space and possible addition to the annex for the courthouse site.
The Rock Island Preservation Society has set up a GoFundMe page, so far collecting $2,140 toward its $25,000 goal. The money will be used to recruit potential developers for the courthouse.
The largest donation is $1,000, from Fred Shaw, who posted he is writing a book about architect Louis Curtis. Supporter Gale Hoff noted an ancestral connection to the courthouse.
Ehrmann noted historic tax credits are available for projects such as the courthouse. Public private partnerships should also be considered, she said. Ehrmann said the rally offers a way for people unable to donate to the effort to show their support.