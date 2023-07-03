Beginning Monday, July 10, until Friday, Sept. 8, weather permitting, construction crews will close the southbound exit ramp and the northbound entrance ramp on U.S. Highway 61 at the Scott County Road F-55/210th Street interchange in Mount Joy so concrete pavement reconstruction can occur.

Traffic will follow a marked detour route using Black Hawk Trail and Old U.S. 61/Veterans Way.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through the 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 within Iowa or 800-288-1047 nationwide; stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter, find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or adrian.simonson@iowadot.us.