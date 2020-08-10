Ramp work forces U.S. 61 detour in west Davenport

A $7.3 million construction project to rebuild the on and off ramps at Iowa 22 and U.S. 61 in west Davenport is right on schedule and should be finished at the end of this construction season.

The project to reshape and increase the size of the formerly narrow ramps with limited shoulder space began in 2019, Ahmad Abu Afifeh, a resident construction engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said.

But it was only this year that Business U.S. 61 was closed in both directions because of rebuilding the overpass bridge. Drivers wanting to stay on 61 need to detour by taking Iowa 22 to the Interstate 280 West interchange where they can get back on 61.

Langman Construction, Rock Island, is the general contractor.

