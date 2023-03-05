To members of up-and-coming music label Wasted Talent, the diverse mix of perspectives among its artists mirror that of the Quad-Cities.

Though the label is still working to establish its LLC status, Wasted Talent aims to create a distinct brand within the local and regional rap scene — one focused on collaboration, capitalizing on the area’s diverse geography.

One artist, A’jye Clark-Williams (who prefers his stage name, “Jye”), specifically noted the benefits Interstate 80 traffic could bring to aspiring local rap creatives.

“So many people pass through here, but we don’t have a lot of opportunity to have light shined on us,” he said. “In the Quad-Cities, there are places where high-class, wealthy people live 10 minutes from the poorest in the city.”

Jye said the Wasted Talent team all came from different Quad-City environments, forming a sort of "melting pot" of local mindsets.

“Now, we’re using what we know to network and come together,” he said. “There’s a lot of new music being cultivated here … . I think letting the city know that this is something the community wants, something people are constantly trying to build, will help.”

Another Wasted Talent artist, Zack Rebarcak (“ZackReb”), calls the local rap scene a “small pond with a lot of fish in it.”

“Unfortunately, I think, more times than not, that leads to contention between many artists,” he said. “Not just in rap or music, but in every form of creatives you could imagine. … I think artists need a little bit more collaboration, rather than competition.”

Local producer Hunter Williams ("Young Scrimmage") started producing music in 2016, later launching his studio, Scrimmage Productions, in 2021.

Originally from Texas before moving to Bettendorf in third grade, he followed his father’s former aspirations of DJing.

“Rap has been fundamental in my life, especially in the last seven years. It’s been the foundation of all my friendships, essentially, and it’s been cool to see it grow into a lifestyle,” Williams said. “I’ve been leveraging the connections I’ve built in this business.”

The mission of Scrimmage Productions is to “empower the creative,” which Williams said is purposefully broad to include genres outside of rap or hip-hop, too.

As he continues growing Scrimmage Productions, Williams suspects a cultural “eruption” to emerge.

“I think the hip-hop scene is going to be very impactful, to the velocity of money in the area, if we can pull some bigger shows for local artists,” he said. “The genre is becoming very popular, very mainstream; I just hope that evolution keeps pushing forward here.”

Williams said the Village Theatre, Common Chord and the Rock Island Brewing Co. had been “very kind” venues to rap creatives.

Rebarcak began writing rhymes around 2013-14, moving to the recording studio by 2017. To him, the decision to branch out from his initial group and later take a hiatus were the two most impactful moments of his career.

“Splitting into a solo career and taking time back to really develop as an artist is really what kind of did it for me,” Rebarcak said.

Jye, on the other hand, started experimenting with music in Rebarcak’s basement in 2017.

“We just messed around with that for a while, and slowly started to take it more seriously and were trying to get more professional,” Jye said, later sharing that his mind was made after his first performance that year. The venue? Van’s Pizza, Pub and Grill.

“At that point, I had only recorded, like two songs — one for myself, and a feature on one of Zack’s tracks,” he said. “Once I performed for the first time, I knew it was something I wanted to lock in on.”

Jye describes his rap style as “down to the gritty” — direct and representative of several Quad-City cultures or social groups.

“... Cultures that don’t necessarily get reflected as much in the Quad-Cities,” he said. “I think a lot of things I talk about can relate to different groups, also moving forward with different thoughts and opinions that may not be part of the norm.”

To Rebarcak, his style is a culmination of various influences into one — aiming to make his “own unique thing.” His rap objective? To make stuff that sounds and feels good.

“Ultimately, the music I try to make is just stuff to help you unplug,” Rebarcak said. “Stuff you can just put on, on any given day to just feel good, mellow out, relax and kind of bring a little bit of pep back in your step.”

Poetic Justice: A spin on the genre

Spoken word artist and Rock Island native Aubrey Barnes ("Aubs.") describes himself as a “student of the art” when it comes to rap — having written poetry since 12 years old.

“One of my friends introduced me to spoken word poetry; it really opened my eyes as being an art form that could be performed in front of people, with an audible aesthetic,” he said.

He’s since put out 10 albums and regularly performs around the Quad-Cities, though Barnes now dedicates much of his time to bringing the art to local students. After serving as an at-risk teacher for about six years, he launched local nonprofit “Young Lions Roar,” which helps students navigate mental health and expression through writing rap verses, poetry and other music.

“For me, rap is a foundation for a lot of things; it teaches a cultural perspective and societal perspective, and it really gives a new light to literary art,” Barnes said. “It’s very unique, in how metaphors and wordplay can make a spin on how the English language can be used … It can be used to produce good things in so many fields and frames of life.”

Last year, the Young Lions program served 15 schools.

Another rewarding part of Barnes’ rap career has been facilitating Rozz Tox’s monthly “Roaring Rhetoric” open mic events. Starting with only three to five attending, the events now regularly see 60 to 70 people, according to Barnes.

“I’ve had poets come to the stage who were in prison for 20-something years and share their experience; I’ve had kids as young as 5 to 18 come share poems of their experiences,” he said. “Seeing and hearing how important of a recurring event this is to them, I won’t lie, kind of keeps me in the Quad-Cities. … Creating something that’s meaningful to people in the community, it’s something that continued to give me a sense of inspiration in what I do.”

Overcoming the stigma

Back when Melvin Hawkins, perhaps better known as "DJ Mixxin Mel," was in the game in the '80s and venue options for aspiring rap and hip-hop artists were limited, often, performers were confined to public parks, people’s backyards or spaces like the Davenport Rescue Center, which Hawkins' group, Alkatraz, one of the first Quad-City rap groups, frequented.

“They (Rescue Center) understood what we were doing was giving these kids an outlet,” he said. “A lot of people just didn’t understand rap; they didn’t look at the big picture, where there were a lot of positive things going on."

But the Rescue Center kept their doors "wide" open, Hawkins said, as the organization understood what the young kids may have been going through and wanted to give them a monitored space to express themselves.

He and many in the local rap community feel venues were historically hesitant to book rap or hip-hop artists because of a negative stigma surrounding the genre, often linking the music and its fans with violence or drugs —things Rebarcak said some mainstream rap does seem to glorify.

Still, the stigma limits the full breadth of rap and hip-hop as a genre, he said.

“People don’t realize there are so many different subgenres,” Rebarcak said. “Its (stigma) very much put rap and hip-hop and every subgenre of it into one box, where they think it’s going to draw crowds that may be influenced by the super mainstream stuff.”

Barnes agrees. To him, rap and rappers transcend the narrow view many hold.

“Rap is an aesthetic that looks different, where you have Lil’ Wayne here but Kendrick here, and then you have Lil’ Uzi. I think that’s a beautiful thing,” he said. “Art shouldn't be this pigeonholed form that’s compartmentalized to this or that, and I think that’s when its power gets diluted.”

Barnes feels that condemnation of rap is caused in part by cultural conditioning, and he encourages those who don’t understand or negatively stigmatize rap to consider how the art can positively impact communities.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in the Quad-Cities, but it’s all about one’s social upbringing and how much they’re willing to realize their upbringing is just one narrative, in a bigger narrative,” he said.

Though Hawkins has faced a few incidents, he’s rarely seen shows go awry while DJing. Still, he reflects on trying to book a show at the Col Ballroom in 1994.

“They (Col) pulled our insurance policy because they were scared it was going to be a whole lot of stuff with the music and kids getting rowdy," Hawkins said. "But it was none of that."

He added that his group began self-employing security for events to help alleviate concerns associated with rap. They even tried paying an off-duty officer but were denied.

“We said 'OK, we’ll get some big guys, so if anything jumps off we can take care of it.' That helped," Hawkins said. "But I’ve always said if you have security that’s within the police force, who do we need to call? Because they’re right here, and it's nipped in the bud like that.”

Jye sees a double standard when it comes to rap as an art form, using classic paintings portraying things like nudity or war and violence as examples, which he feels are seen as more permissible compared to rap.

“It being verbal is what scares a lot of people — especially with drilling or gangster rap being so common,” Jye said. “I think people look at those things as an opinion, not an observation.”

He wished to clarify that though some rap about topics like violence or drugs, they’re not necessarily promoting those topics, but perhaps reflecting on things they’ve witnessed or endured.

Like Hawkins, the Wasted Talent crew agreed they haven’t drawn any kinds of “bad crowds."

“It’s been nothing but positive, collaborative, cordial and really healthy for everyone involved,” Rebarcak said.

Like all art, Hawkins views rap as an outlet for creative expression — something that could prevent people from putting their time and energy elsewhere.

“We were doing it because we loved it. We weren’t even looking for money,” he said. “A lot of the artists just loved to sit down and write — it’s poetry in motion.”

Frequent local venues

The Raccoon Motel: 315 E 2nd St. in Davenport

The Village Theatre: 2113 E 11th St. in Davenport

Rozz-Tox: 2108 3rd Ave. in Rock Island

Keep ya' head up: Moving forward in the QC rap scene

Barnes has seen the once “underground” local rap scene ramp up in recent years, as more venues start to showcase rap. He’s also seen an uptick in local artists’ quality of work.

“I’ve always told people rap deserves a seat at the proverbial table when it comes to art,” he said.

In their tenures he and Williams have seen a handful of rappers leave the Quad-Cities for areas where rap is more prevalent, specifically Texas.

“These talents have to go elsewhere to make a considerable income,” Williams said. “I think the work we need to do here foundationally is make a steady living for these people to enjoy their lives in the Quad-Cities. … It’s a shame rappers move to other places to have a great experience in their crafts.”

Barnes’ solution? Local entertainment venues or organizations giving rappers the power to represent the culture.

“A lot of things that are happening with the rap culture in the Quad-Cities are sill ran by folks who don’t understand that culture, which kind of affects how events look, sound, feel and the energy of the space," he said. “I feel like when they (rap creatives) are finally given the space to have a say on big decisions, the culture will flourish because those who created the culture are those who are kind of sustaining it and should have a say in how it’s operating.”

When the Wasted Talent crew was asked about their future in rap, Rebarcak had a simple reply:

“Tell them we’re coming,” he said.

Local creatives' favorite rap eras and artists

Zack Rebarcak, a.k.a. ZackReb: Early 2000s to mid-2010s rap

Jevin Williams, Wasted Talent co-founder: The Golden Era (1988-95), A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes

A’Jye Clark-Williams, a.k.a Jye: 2Pac and Lil’ Wayne

Freddy Ponce, Wasted Talent videographer: 90s-early 2000s “positive rap,” A Tribe Called Quest

Aubrey Barnes, a.k.a Aubs.: “Storytelling artists,” Nas, Missy Elliot, Ludicrous and Busta Rhymes

“Those kinds of artists that do that are are the ones who always like influenced me as creative even to this day," he said.

Wasted Talent: Behind the Scenes

Wasted Talent co-founder Jevin Williams and videographer Freddy Ponce are no strangers to music-making either, but you won’t catch them on stage.

Williams began playing piano at 5 years old and said he’s been involved with music his whole life — later deciding that others were more apt than himself.

“So I decided to put my effort toward putting people like these guys (rappers) on and doing what I can to help their image,” he said. “Just seeing the potential of these guys, you know, I want to support them the best I can.”

Ponce said he “dabbled” in music his senior year of high school, but got heavily involved with videography over the last few years, also aiming to help the label grow.

“Being able to grow and see that there’s a lot of variety and options in music … for that reason, I wanted to get behind the camera and help out more than just being an artist,” he said.

Williams said once Wasted Talent gets its own office and studio space, it can establish a “hub” for collaboration and creativity. Before, artists, producers and co-founders alike communicated virtually or in other spaces.

“That way, everyone is in one spot, thinking together, putting our ideas together and making something great,” he said.

Though bigger, veteran labels may be able to outsource artists more than Wasted Talent, Ponce believes his label’s local ties set them apart.

“It allows us to be part of the community, which we’ve strived to take opportunities to give back,” he said. “Hopefully, that gives us notoriety as well — we’re not just here to make money off this, we also want to be known and respected where we make music.”

Though the label is grateful for any opportunity, Williams hopes to one day book a show at The Rust Belt in East Moline, and others in the label are interested in performing at local college campuses.