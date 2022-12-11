Range of weather in store for Q-C this week

The Quad-City region can expect to see a range of weather this week from rain on Tuesday to warm temperatures Wednesday to possibly snow on Thursday, and definitely colder temperatures when the weekend arrives.

Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night that the system expected to dump up to a foot of snow over a good portion of the Dakotas would bring rain to our area on Tuesday.

“We’re definitely going to get some rain, and on the back end possibly some wrap-around snow showers on Thursday,” Gunkel said “Some of the models are saying that we can see some light accumulations, but I wouldn’t trust that until we get a couple of days closer to Thursday.”

By the time the weekend arrives, Gunkel said daytime highs will be only in the middle to upper 20s.

For Monday, the forecast calls for cloudy conditions with a high of 40 and a southeast wind blowing at 10-15 mph.

Monday night into Tuesday is expected to be breezy, with an east wind blowing at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The overnight low temperature is expected to dip to 31 degrees.

The normal high temperature for Monday is 38 degrees, while the normal overnight low is 21 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for rain, mainly after the noon hour, with windy conditions and gusts as high as 35 mph. Rain and breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday night.

Gunkel said total rainfall out of the system would range between a one-quarter inch and an inch.

The high temperature Tuesday is expected to reach about 43 with an overnight low of 38.

Wednesday’s high temperature under mostly sunny skies could reach 53 degrees. Gunkel said there was warm air coming up ahead of the system that would bring cooler temperatures and the possibility of snow Thursday.

The normal high for Wednesday is 37 degrees; the normal overnight low is 21 degrees.

Thursday is expected to start partly sunny with a high of 38 degrees. As of Sunday there is a 30% chance of snow Thursday night. There also is a 30% chance of snow before noon on Friday with a high of 34.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly sunny with high temperatures reaching only the middle 20s.

Clinton, Jackson and Jones counties in eastern Iowa are the only counties in the state that are not experiencing any type of drought conditions.

In the Iowa Quad-Cities, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa and Cedar counties are all abnormally dry. Every other part of Iowa is experiencing everything from moderate drought just west of the Quad-Cities, to extreme and exceptional drought in the western part of the state.

All of the Illinois Quad-City region, including Rock Island, Mercer, Henry, Knox, Warren and Whiteside counties, are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Gunkel warned that much colder temperatures were coming to the area.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Dec. 19-25 indicates there is a 70-80% chance that temperatures in the Quad-Cities will be below normal and that the cold air will extend all the way to the Gulf states.

Precipitation during that period is expected to be near normal.