The see-through feature on the I-74 bridge overlook is getting poor reviews.
The two people killed Monday when the vehicle they were in crashed in Duck Creek were identified as a Davenport woman and her child. Her other three children survived the crash, though one's injuries were considered life threatening.
The Davenport police are investigating a crash where one adult and one child died and three children were injured around 10:55 p.m. on Monday,…
A 35-year-old Davenport man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually abusing “multiple child victims,” Davenport Police said.
A single vehicle crash on Interstate 280 early Sunday morning has left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased.
A Davenport-based street preacher spent part of Tuesday at the scene of a fatal car accident in the 3300 bock of North Fairmount Street
"American Picker" Frank Fritz says he is on the mend after suffering a stroke.
Davenport Police are investigating a shooting incident in which one person was wounded Wednesday night.
Iowa DNR officer searches for owners of dog abandoned in Davenport