Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso no longer is a candidate for a superintendent position in West Liberty, Iowa.
Diego Giraldo, who formerly was chief officer of early learning for Chicago Public Schools, has accepted the offer the West Liberty district made earlier this week, Melody Henderson, West Liberty Schools administrative assistant, said Friday.
The West Liberty School Board will make its official approval at its Monday night board meeting, Henderson said.
Raso had been one of four finalists to lead West Liberty Schools in West Liberty, Iowa.
According to the West Liberty schools website, Grundmeyer Leader Services led the superintendent search. Giraldo is expected to take over July 1.
On March 4, the Bettendorf school board unanimously voted not to automatically extend Raso’s contract, which doesn't expire until June 30, 2020. His contract would have renewed automatically for another year if the board hadn’t taken action before March 15.
Raso was named superintendent in 2016. He has been with the district since 2008.