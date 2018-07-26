Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday signed SB 3527, a bipartisan bill improving and expanding the River Edge Redevelopment Zone Historic Tax Credit.
The economic development incentive now will be available to communities statewide.
"This legislation opens up millions of dollars in economic incentives in the form of tax credits for historic preservation projects throughout Illinois," Rauner said after signing the bill at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Plaza. "It is imperative that we add jobs and fuel economic development. This bill will help Illinois achieve those goals while also preserving our past and making our state even more beautiful to visit."
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said the tax credit will help stimulate rehabilitation of historic buildings in the Quad-City region.
"A statewide historic tax credit program incentivizes developers to choose Illinois and will breathe new life into older properties," Halpin said. "This new tax credit is based off an existing program in Illinois that saw tremendous success creating jobs and new economic activity by reviving structures in older downtown areas."
Established in 2012, the RERZ originally was a five-year pilot program allowing a 25 percent state income tax credit for qualifying projects in blighted, historic riverfront areas in Peoria, Rockford, Elgin, East St. Louis and Aurora.
The bill, which passed both houses in May, expands availability of the historic tax credits to similar projects across the state. It also adds a new Illinois Historic Preservation Tax Credit, with $15 million in credits to be administered by the Historic Preservation Division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources each year between January 2019 and December 2023.
"Investing in our state’s historic structures is critical to not only preserve and promote our local history, but also generates economic and community development in our region through construction jobs, permanent employment opportunities and state income tax revenue," said Sen. Chuck Weaver, R-Peoria. "I applaud the governor for his continued support of this important tool, which will encourage the revitalization of vacant or blighted historic and riverfront property in other communities across Illinois."
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, said the tax credit can be a big deal for communities across the state.
"These projects can provide a real shot in the arm for a local economy, creating jobs and spurring economic growth," he said. "Revitalizing historic structures preserves Illinois history and can also boost tourism for the area."
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said the expanded tax credits will encourage investors "to take a look at the historical presence here in northwest Illinois.
"The reforms and expansion of the River Edge Program will inspire additional investments to properties that have historically been too difficult to redevelop," she said.
"Historic structures are often the core of our communities and the signing of this legislation will give communities another tool to boost economic development," she said. "I am proud to support and celebrate our history through projects that will reuse and repurpose our past."
Halpin said he believes the Quad-Cities should have been included in the initial tax credit program. He said he was glad to see the region will qualify under the new program.
"There are a number of empty buildings that can be turned into community assets," he said. "And this plan can bring real change in a short period of time."