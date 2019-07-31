The 33rd annual Tug Fest from Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10, between Port Byron and LeClaire.
The festival, which will begin Thursday evening on both sides of the river, will feature live bands, carnival rides, food, a grand parade, 5K run and a fireworks spectacular.
On Saturday, a children’s tug will be held in the morning, with arm-wrestling tournaments and live entertainment in the evening.
Activities for The Tug will begin about noon Saturday. Boat traffic will yield the right of way to a 2,700-foot-long, 680-pound rope stretched across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side will be pitted against each other to pull in the most feet of rope within three minutes.
The town with the most winning teams takes the coveted Alabaster Eagle trophy and bragging rights for that year.
With the Families Helping Families food drive, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Jones Street entrance all weekend long. The food drive will benefit the Hope Food Pantry that serves LeClaire, Princeton, McCausland, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale. Non-perishable food donations may be dropped off at Jones Street and Wisconsin Street entrances all weekend)
Illinois leads the competition with 21 winning years over Iowa’s 11.
The Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Admission is free in both locations on Thursday. Otherwise, it’s $5, free for ages 12 and younger, in LeClaire, and $4, free for those 12 and younger, in Port Byron.
For more information about the Port Byron side, call 309-523-3705 or 309-523-2500; on the LeClaire side, email iatugfestfan@gmail.com.