RDA awards $1.9 million to Quad-Cities nonprofits after years of high revenues

A boxer almost missed a fight because he didn't own or know where to find a printer to fill out a paper contract to send to a fight promoter.

Tracy Singleton, executive director of the Together Making A Better Community - Lincoln Center, printed it for him and he made his match.

The encounter started Singleton wondering what opportunities others might be missing out on because they don't have a printer or Wi-Fi, or know how to compose a resume or fill out a job application.

With a grant from the Regional Development Authority previously awarded, the Lincoln Center is prepping a business incubator and co-working space. Furniture arrived, and electrical work is underway.

The TMBC was again a recipient of RDA grants this spring, receiving $33,600 to outfit a room to be a co-working space for nonprofits, particularly for those that are Black-owned and managed.

"What we're able to do is provide a space — a home — for these nonprofits … but to also network and partner with the other nonprofits," Singleton said. "(M)aybe a grant they (a nonprofit leader) heard about doesn't work for them, but it might work for someone else in there. So what we're hoping to do is build this incubator."

Singleton said there should be room for about five nonprofits to operate in the space.

"We really, from the beginning, knew that we wanted the Lincoln Center to be the hub for the African American community," she said. "So whatever it is, whether it's services, resources, programs, events — we want it all to fall under that roof."

The RDA board of directors on Tuesday approved $1.95 million in grants to nonprofits this spring from a slice of revenue generated by the Rhythm City Casino.

The board was able to fund 75 out of the 94 applications it received, said RDA President and CEO Matt Mendenhall.

While the pandemic caused the Rhythm City Casino to close for 77 days in 2020, gambling receipts caught up and even outpaced prior years after reopening.

Part of the RDA's added revenue is also due to a contract change in July 2020 that gave the Regional Development Authority a bigger share of gambling revenue, increasing from 5.25% to 6%, Mendenhall said.

In the summer of 2020, Mendenhall said the RDA was "flabbergasted with how well the casino did" as the COVID-19 pandemic continued. He said those trends have continued, though not quite at the same height.

"Before, we were happy if we had $2.5 million," Mendenhall said. "This year we'll be close to $6 million."

The casino was able to produce about $4.5 million in available grant money for the RDA in calendar year 2020, according to the casino.

By 2021, the grant pool grew to more than $6 million. But not all of which was divided among nonprofits.

Though $4.5 million was awarded to the RDA in calendar 2020, grants to nonprofits that year totaled about $1.5 million, RDA awardee lists show. Another $100,000 was paid to the QC Community Foundation in March 2020 as "an emergency pandemic grant" and not included on the list, Mendenhall said.

The $6 million-plus that went to the RDA in calendar 2021 resulted in about $4.5 million in grants to nonprofits, RDA grant lists show.

Most of the remaining money went into a new savings account – a rainy day fund to fend off the kind of funding panics that resulted from the pandemic. Part of the RDA's revenue also is contracted to be paid to the city of Davenport and the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Mendenhall said.

To date, Mendenhall wrote in an email, $3.6 million has been allocated to a donor-advised fund held at the QC Community Foundation, and the RDA plans to deposit another $200,000 this July.

"The Board decided to create a fund like this so there would be a more permanent fund for grants if anything changed with gambling," Mendenhall said.

One of the largest grants was awarded to Davenport-based Vera French, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health and housing assistance, to add a second floor to its peer-run center.

Vera French CEO Richard Whitaker, Jr. said the expansion is expected to cost $722,000.

Between RDA, the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region and other pending revenue sources, Whitaker said Vera French is close to tying the knot on funding and hopes to break ground later this summer.

Vera French employs about a dozen peer support specialists, people who have experienced mental illness and challenges that are in a stable stage of recovery and can talk with people walking into the Carol Center.

Sometimes seeing 100 people a day, Whitaker said Vera French is outgrowing the space.

"So many times the barrier to getting help is not feeling like anyone will understand where you've been," he said.

Grants greater than $20,000 that were awarded included:

$20,000 Augustana College Prison Education Program: Access and Reentry Success Liaison

$48,174 Bethany for Children & Families: Expanding School-Based Therapy to Children in Scott County Post-Pandemic

$25,000 Bettendorf Public Library Foundation: Technology Upgrades to Bettendorf Library to Better Serve the Community

$20,000 Boys & Girls Clubs Mississippi Valley: Van for Davenport Youth Center

$38,000 City of Buffalo: Band Shelter

$31,825 City of Eldridge Police Department Operation: Patrol Ready

$40,000 Community Health Care, Inc.: Improving Comfort, Efficiency and Safety for CHC's Davenport Patients

$25,000 Dress for Success: Quad Cities Career Connections

$30,000 Figge Art Museum: Bridging the gap: Operational support to the Figge Art Museum.

$21,000 Friendly House: Critical Lighting and Electrical Upgrade Installation

$125,000 Friends of MLK, INC: MLK Park 2022

$50,000 Friends of the Quad Cities: Visit Quad Cities Reunite and Reignite

$20,000 Hand In Hand: Hand in Hand Summer Programming

$24,360 Humble Dwellings: Provide beds for disadvantaged clients to have a place to sleep comfortably

$20,000 Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America: Summer Camp Readiness

$20,000 Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates: Leverage Employer Partnerships to Prepare Underserved Youth for Careers

$20,000 Mississippi Valley Blues Society: Improving Communication to Build Organizational Capacity for Blues Society

$28,000 One Eighty: Renovations to Hope Center to serve West Davenport residents

$45,000 Project Renewal: Youth Program Expansion & Renovations

$50,000 Quad Cities Chamber Foundation: Iowa Talent Attraction/Development and Business Growth

$25,000 Quad Cities Open Network: QCON SEAP Spring 2022

$50,000 Quad Cities Open Network: QCON Zero Suicide Initiative 2022

$35,000 Quad City Arts Festival of Trees: 2022 "Peppermint Forest"

$25,000 Quad City Botanical Center: Ability Garden

$42,685 Quad City Music Academy: Completion of Foundational Deanery Building Renovation Project

$50,000 Quad City Symphony Orchestra: Masterworks Concert Season 2022-23

$20,000 Scott County Housing Council: Community Alliance of Tenants (CAT) Demonstration Project

$40,000 Scott County Housing Council: Preservation and Rehab of 42 Affordable Housing units in Scott County

$75,000 Scott County Housing Council: Preservation and Creation of Affordable Housing Units

$24,000 Testimonies of Hope, Inc/Argrow's House of Healing and Hope Argrow’s House: Helping Domestic Violence Survivors Heal and Thrive

$33,600 Together Making A Better Community (TMBC): CoWork...Together!

$101,430 Vera French Foundation: Peer-Run Drop-In & Clubhouse Expansion at Vera French's Carol Center

Cycle 61 New Multi-Cycle Commitments

$50,000 Family Resources, Inc. Bridging the GAP for Survivor Services ($100,000 over two cycles)

$52,500 Salvation Army Family Services Shelter to Stability Project (105,000 over two cycles)

Prior Cycle Commitments

$125,000 Humility of Mary Affordable Housing (2 of 2 - complete)

$125,000 Putnam Museum and Science Center Capital Renovation (2 of 2 - complete)

