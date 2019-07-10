The Regional Development Authority, or RDA, has announced four new members were elected at its meeting June 19, 2019.
They are: Mary Davidson, Steve Geifman, Beth Tinsman and Maria Waterman.
Each member is elected to a three-year term and can serve up to two consecutive terms for a total of six years. Terms began July 1.
In addition, a new state law now requires the RDA to add two ex-officio members to its board: one each from the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the Davenport City Council. County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe and Kyle Gripp, Davenport alderman-at-large, have agreed to serve.
The RDA holds the gaming license for the Rhythm City Casino and distributes a portion of the revenue to area organizations.
"We welcome these new members who bring a wide range of experience, expertise, and interests in helping to build a great community through RDA’s grant programs," said RDA Chair Marie Ziegler.